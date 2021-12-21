MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that local youth can submit original artwork through Friday, December 31 for Malibu’s 2022 Student Art Exhibit in the City Hall art gallery.

The annual public art exhibition organized by the Community Services Department in partnership with the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission allows young artists in Malibu the opportunity to have their work featured in a public exhibition. It aims to foster interest in the arts among young people, and promote Malibu’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

Students in grades Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through 12 interested in submitting artwork for the exhibit must complete an artist application and upload a picture of the artwork to ArtCall.org by Friday, December 31.

The city of Malibu will accept entries of literary arts and poetry, as well as videos (in the format of .mov files) for performance arts submissions. One piece of artwork per student is accepted with priority given to Malibu residents and students.

For more details about submission guidelines, visit MalibuCity.org/StudentArtExhibit or contact the Community Services Department at 310-456-2489, ext. 239.