AMERICA—On Wednesday May 6, Youtube has been taking down videos that criticize the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic including Judy Mikovits Plandemic video.

Mikovits has been a figure of controversy following her retirement as research director of Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI). On October 2009, Mikovits published a study which claimed a mouse leukemia retrovirus, more specifically, the XMRV, caused chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

In 2011, the Science journal retracted the findings from their site. In response to this decision, the journal elaborated in their blog that “Multiple laboratories, including those of the original authors…have failed to reliably detect xenotropic murine leukemia virus…” It then added that “…there is evidence of poor quality control in a number of specific experiments in the Report”. WPI then fired Mikovits.

In November of that same year, she then faced arrest. WPI accused Mikovits of stealing lab notes and notebooks. In 2012, WPI dropped the accusation charges. The dropped charges stirred opposing responses from both attorneys and patients who continued their support.

Now, Mikovits has released a documentary, which claims in its description it “…will expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that is our global health system.” In addition to this, she recounts in the documentary the former events and argues she “…was held in jail without warrant…and the materials was not in my possession but planted in my house.”

Mikovits earlier this year, revealed details about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID). In relation to her research, Mikovits argued Dr. Fauci ordered her “to keep her mouth shut”.