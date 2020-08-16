SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, August 16, the surf and skate shop named the ZJ Boarding House announced that it will be terminated after 32 years of service in Santa Monica.
The ZJ Boarding House located at the address Ocean Park Avenue and Main Street, near the beach of Santa Monica is scheduled to close down permanently as of 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store is currently selling 50% of its items until the closing time. The official website http://www.zjboardinghouse.com made this announcement with the following words: “We are so grateful for all the love and support over the last 32 years. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Sunday August, 16 2020 will be our last day open–we will close at 6:00pm.”
This announcement prompted a big line-up of customers at the front of the store on Friday night. The ZJ Boarding House has already been holding a sale of apparel items since July 15, as it previously posted a statement on its official website saying: “We are remodeling the ZJBH Shop and have marked ALL Apparel in the ZJ, Billabong, & RVCA stores (even new arrivals) 50% – 70% OFF to get ready. This includes Billabong, Billabong Women’s, Quiksilver, RVCA, Hurley, Patagonia, ALL Men’s Skate Shoes from Adidas, Nike & DC (Van’s not included) & more!” The Boarding house has been operating since 1988, and selling surfing and skateboarding equipment to the Santa Monica community.