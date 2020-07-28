UNITED STATES—Let’s face it in 2019 we all had our fair share of difficult times. And with the beginning of 2020, we saw a global catastrophe that affected everyone from all walks of life.

There is no question that we have had to deal with immense odds. Many of us are looking to the stars for guidance and inspiration. And as always, they do not disappoint. For 2020 there are some zodiac signs that are set to do better than the year before.

Let’s consider the best and luckiest zodiac signs and gemstones ion 2020.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

As a Leo, your confidence and self-assurance is going to open doors for you. You will find yourself the center of attention and while the year may have its challenges, your resilience will see you through them to end the year on a high note.

Leos are naturally creative. Your gemstone, tourmaline can inspire you to become even more creative and to create opportunities for yourself. Leos can include pearl jewelry too.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

For Virgo, last year wasn’t particularly productive. In fact, many had to face odds that would have pushed them to the brink of giving up. Luckily 2020 is promising for the Virgo. Whether it’s physical or emotional development or even job opportunities, 2020 is certainly looking up for Virgos.

Peace and mental stability will be of utmost importance to you and your gemstone, blue sapphire will help inspire these feelings in your everyday life. The stone will also inspire wisdom in you to make the best choices.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

For Scorpios, love is at the top of their priorities for 2020. And the great thing is that the years will not make it hard for you to find your life partner. You may run up into an old flame and get things going again or you are going to meet someone new who will change your life for the better.

As you are likely to feel intense emotions, you will require your gemstone, aquamarine to help soothe things out and put things into perspective. Furthermore, the stone will help counteract any negative forces thus helping your new-found love to thrive.

Sagittarius (November 23rd to December 21st)

If there is one thing that Sagittarius is known for is being a free thinker and having a passion to wander. You are naturally imaginative and innovative.

The fact that you have an unquenchable curiosity means that you will find a lot of success in 2020. Your gemstone turquoise is known to enhance creativity, imagination, and eloquence. You can find inspiration in the gemstone to create and innovate resulting in more opportunities for you.

Final Thoughts

Above are 4 of the luckiest zodiac signs in 2020 and their gemstones. Whether its finding love or finding great opportunities that will propel you to the next level, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio all seem to have it made this year. The zodiac gemstones will help enhance the opportunity as well.

Image source: Photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels