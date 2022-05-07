STUDIO CITY— Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department and the family of a missing 39-year-old man are requesting the public’s help in locating him. The victim, Beau Mann, vanished after leaving a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mann was last seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 11000 Block of Ventura Boulevard on November 30, 2021, the LAPD released in a statement. Security camera footage from the store captured Mann leaving at around 2:06 p.m “with a large icy fountain drink in one hand, a bulky plastic store bag in the other and a bandanna covering the lower part of his face as a mask,” Telegram reported.

Less than 10 minutes later, a text was sent to 911 from Mann’s cellphone, indicating that he needed help and was in an Uber, Telegram reported. Mann gave no further information as to why he needed help.

Police reached out to him twice and got no response, Amy Mann, Beau’s mother, told Telegram.

According to Mann’s fiancé, Jason Abate, Uber records show that Mann was dropped off at the 7-Eleven on Ventura Boulevard at around 2:05 p.m. It then shows that he was dropped off at Berkeley Street in Santa Monica, California at 2:35 p.m. “Nobody heard from him again, and he hasn’t been heard from since,” Abate said in a Facebook live video.

According to NBC’s Dateline, Mann was last in contact with his fiancé, Jason Abate, on November 29, 2021, the night before he disappeared. Abate says they spoke over the phone and everything seemed normal; Mann told Abate that his car wasn’t starting. That meant he had to use Uber, Dateline reported.

Abate runs the HelpFindBeauMann Facebook page and frequently does Facebook and Instagram live’s to raise awareness about his fiancé’s disappearance. “The thing that saddens me the most is that we really don’t have any tips,” Abate said on a Facebook live on April 11, 2022

“We’ve done everything you can possibly think of and more. You have no idea how much we actually have done as far as trying to figure out where Beau is or went. Yes we have gone through his accounts, yes we have pulled his credit report numerous times,” Abate said on Facebook live.

Abate expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in the investigation and admitted that he and Mann’s family have done much of the detective work themselves.

“We did a lot of digging and pulled a timeline together by going through his bank accounts, debit card purchases and Uber receipts,” Abate continues. “What we found out was that Beau was all over LA the day he disappeared; he was in Brentwood, in Downtown Los Angeles, in North Hollywood, Studio City and then Santa Monica according to Uber records and debit purchases,” Abate said.

“This is important to know because someone had to have seen him,” Abate continues. “We need all of your support and your help. Please continue to share the Facebook page and share the flyers,” Abate added.

Beau Mann is the founder of Sober Grid, an app designed to provide people suffering with substance abuse, with “easy access to private support at any time and at any stage of the recovery journey,” the app’s website states. The goal of the app is to help users “maintain their path to sobriety.”

When he was younger, Mann suffered from substance abuse issues and wanted to create a support system for people to stay clean and sober, Abate told Dateline.

Mann is described as a White male with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black shoes and was carrying a large, overloaded black backpack.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beau Mann, please contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.