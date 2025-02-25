WEST HOLLYWOOD—On February 20, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Wilshire Gang Enforcement Detail, assisted in a pursuit of a burglary suspect. According to the LAPD press release, the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old, Kwentin Monk turned his vehicle around and charged toward the officers which resulted in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS).



Monk crashed into the police car and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken down quickly. The suspect was not struck by gunfire, nor were any of the responding officers. A driver in a second vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster, Monk was booked into jail on felony charges by LAPD, Internal Affairs Division. Bail was set at $70,000. Monk was released on bail the same day. His scheduled court date is March 13th at 8:30 a.m.



Monk has a criminal history. He was arrested on felony charges on May 14, 2024, by LAPD 77th Street Division. He spent one night in jail and was released without bail on his own recognizance and a court date set for June 5, 2024.



The following information came directly from the LAPD press release.



“Monk was booked for 245© Penal Code, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation.”



[This] information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.”