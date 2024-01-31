BEVERLY HILLS—On January 29, Tracey Wilen-Daugenti at Friends of Library bookstore announced their new reading initiative, waiting to unfold. The idea is whether you’re celebrating Valentines Day, The Lunar New Year, or Black History month, to spend it falling in love with reading again.



The following commentary came directly from Tracey:



“Discover Love Unfolding: Blind Date with a Book at the Friends of the Beverly Hills Friends Bookstore!



Escape the ordinary and let your next literary love story begin with the Friends of the Beverly Hills Library Bookstore’s enchanting twist to Valentine’s Day – Blind Date with a Book! Journey into the world of mystery as you explore a curated selection of concealed books, each holding the potential for a captivating tale. It’s like speed dating for book lovers, where every book is a chance for a perfect match.



Not every book is a perfect match? No worries! Pass it off to a friend and try again for a match made in book heaven. Visit the Beverly Hills Library Bookstore at 444 N. Rexford Drive, Library Lobby to embark on a literary adventure like no other. Discover love unfolding within the pages of a book – your next great literary love affair awaits!



Get ready to soar into the Lunar New Year of the Dragon. Join the festivities with Friends of the Library bookstore as we celebrate with a feast of newly donated Asian Cookbooks and feature the captivating works of top-selling Asian authors. Let the flavors of culture and literature come together in a vibrant celebration.”



Friends of the Library invite you to a special Valentine’s Day edition of their Book Discussion Group on February 14 at 10:15 a.m. in the Library Auditorium located at

444 N. Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills. Come help us celebrate the day of love while engaging in discussion on our book of the month.



The Book of the Month is, “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Dare.



This event, facilitated by the wonderful Judith Palarz promises to be a heartwarming literary experience. There is a $5.00 donation required for non-members and Free admission for members.



For more information please call (310) 288-2244