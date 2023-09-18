SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported that a SMPD Traffic Services Officer was injured during a traffic collision on September 13. The Police Department reported at 2 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Yale Street and Santa Monica Boulevard on a green light.

Officers found the occupant of the scooter a SMPD Traffic Services Officer was ejected from the scooter and was suffering from significant injuries. The Santa Monica Fire Department transported the officer to a local hospital for treatment where she is currently listed in stable condition.

The California Highway Patrol was called to handle the crash investigation and reporting. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division assisted with a DUI exam of the driver of the Audi for suspected drug use. The driver was ultimately arrested for Felony Driving Under the Influence. The name of the driver and age has not yet been disclosed to the public.

“Our hearts are with our injured employee as she begins the long road to healing. This is a hard reminder that we are all at risk, anytime and anywhere, when drivers choose to use drugs or drink and drive. For the safety of all of us in the Santa Monica community, if you see someone who appears to be driving under the influence, call 9-1-1 immediately,” the SMPD indicated in a statement.