HOLLYWOOD—I was certain “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” would duke out battle for the top spot at the box-office this past weekend, but I was wrong. It was a war-flick and raunchy female-comedy that took audiences by surprise.

Christopher Nolan, who hasn’t released a film on the big screen since 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” returned with his war drama “Dunkirk.” The flick rose to the top spot with an impressive $50.5 million haul during its opening weekend. That is huge for a war film that is rare when it comes to box-office, especially during a summer where you have many more blockbusters.

Nabbing second place was the female comedy “Girls Trip” starring Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. The R-rated comedy surprised many with its impressive debut to the tune of $30.4 million. I’ll just say it know, the word of mouth buzz for this flick is certain to continue to be a force to reckon with at the box-office. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” landed in third place with $22 million, bringing its domestic total to over $250 million in just 3 weeks.

Last week’s box-office champion, “War for the Planet of the Apes” took a tumble to fourth place earning $20.4 million, bringing its domestic tally to just over $97 million. Expect the third chapter in the trilogy to cross the $100 million mark by Monday. Rounding out the top five was the sci-fi adventure “Valerian” box-o which earned a very disappointing $17 million. Why is this problematic? The flick starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevinge cost over $180 to make, and it does NOT look like it’ll recoup those production costs.

This weekend will be an interesting one as we get ready to bid adieu to July and usher in the month of August. The animated flick “The Emoji Movie” arrives, and Charlize Theron returns to theaters in

“Atomic Blonde.”