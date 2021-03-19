CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday, March 19, after a suspect with a machete went on a murderous rampage killing one victim and wounding another individual, in the vicinity of White Oak Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

According to reports from Officer Jader Chavez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Office, after detectives arrived on the scene, they found a man with cuts on his left arm. Medical responders arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital to have his wounds treated.

Several hours after the incident occurred, officers were dispatched back to Encino in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place and White Oak Avenue, responding to a call about a man who was armed with a weapon that resembled a hatchet.

During the investigation, officers found the suspect armed with a knife and a machete, officers also discovered a body in the garage. The suspect was held and taken into custody. Details about the suspect have not yet been disclosed to the public. The LAPD is still investigating the case.