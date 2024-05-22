LOS ANGELES—On Monday, May 20, the Los Angeles Police Department announced 11 people have been arrested in a retail theft blitz operation thanks to Central Division Burglary detectives.

The LAPD reported that retail theft has plagued various businesses operating inside the FIGat7th Plaza located in the area of 7th Street and Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Law enforcement worked in conjunction with impacted retailers to conduct blitz operations. A blitz operation is when law enforcement strategically saturates an area with personnel and resources to address a specific issue.

On May 19, a blitz operation was conducted at two retailers inside the FIGat7th Plaza. A total of 11 suspects were arrested for shoplifting.

The following suspects were arrested during the blitz operation:

-19-year-old Nicole Allman-Dean, Booking No. 6816223

-20-year-old Breajanika Johnson, Booking No. 6816218

-20-year-old Serlo Allyene, Booking No. 6816222

-21-year-old Nanely Esquivel, Booking No. 6816216

-24-year-old Parris Gregory, Booking No. 6816201

-28-year-old Donald Gregory, Booking No. 6816177

-33-year-old Ailena Vargas, RFC No. K20028

-34-year-old Ted Newman, Booking No. 6816148

-37-year-old Gabriel Simmons, RFC No. L79465

-47-year-old Ebony Holt, Booking No. 6816180

-57-year-old Jerry Ivory, RFC No. K20030

Under the Los Angeles County Misdemeanor Bail Schedule, several of the suspects were eligible for cite and release, others had pending warrants.

Anyone with details about any of the incidents is asked to call LAPD Central Burglary Theft Detectives at 213-833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.