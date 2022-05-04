MELROSE— The male victim found shot dead in his car in the Melrose District on Saturday, April 30, has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 22-year-old D’Trevion Turner from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

On Saturday, April 30, LAPD reported at 6:21 a.m., that patrol officers from the Wilshire Division responded to a radio call of a possible murder in the area of North Orange Grove Avenue and Melrose Avenue. Officers arrived and found a victim – later identified as D’Trevion Turner – inside of his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was unresponsive, and the Los Angeles Fire Department determined him dead at the scene.

Residents reported hearing two gunshots around 10 p.m. the previous night, but no one contacted the police.

Turner was a 22-year-old from Bowling Green, Kentucky who appears to have operated a “licensed” marijuana business based in Hollywood, California called “TDK Farms.” His marijuana distribution business has an account on Telegram, a popular social media platform that allows calls, text messaging and video calls, and is known for its encryption and privacy features.

According to the “TDK Farms” account, the business provided marijuana distribution and delivery from Kentucky to Los Angeles “24/7.” TDK Farms shared numerous photos of different marijuana types and prices for each product on Telegram. The operation appears to have started doing business in Los Angeles as of March 2, 2022.

Canyon News spoke with Los Angeles Police Department’s Officer Lee, who confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances and motive behind Turner’s death is still on-going. No additional details could be provided at this time.

Anyone with details on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.