SANTA MONICA—24 Hour Fitness announced on Thursday, June, 11 that many of their clubs will be closing their doors.

The list includes 11 locations across Los Angeles County which also name The Promenade SuperSport in Santa Monica. The Santa Monica SuperSport Gym on 31st Street is still open for operations.

“Not every club made the reopening list. We’ve looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have focused our resources where we believe they can do the most good. Unfortunately, this has meant closing some locations and saying goodbye to some valued team members whom we will dearly miss,” 24 Hour Fitness noted in a statement.

On Friday, June, 12, Los Angeles County decided to move forward into Phase 3 of California’s reopening plan allowing gyms to reopen if they can follow guidelines for social distancing and sanitation.

Upon reopening, 24 Hour Fitness will be implementing new health protocols for operations. Members will be required to make reservations before their workout and will also check-in virtually using their phone. Gyms will be opened from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. to allow overnight cleaning.

Equipment may be moved or turned off to provide space between individuals working out. Courts will be used as extra space as no ball sports will be allowed to be played. Drop-in classes will meet at modified times to be held at modified locations. The Kid’s Club and water fountains will also remain closed for use.

Before COVID-19, 24 Hour Fitness was struggling to retain members who opted to work out at more budget-friendly and high-end gyms. The company faces more than $1.3 billion in debt from a buyout by AEA Investors and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in 2014. There was talk in March with investors to rework the debt load, but discussions were halted once gyms were closed. According to Bloomberg News, the company is expected to file for a planned bankruptcy.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, 24 Hour Fitness had over 430 clubs within the franchise. The number of clubs has dwindled nationwide as the company attempts to recover after being closed for several months.

“While reducing the number of clubs in our network will allow us to meet the needs of the majority of our members, we know that change is hard, and we hope you will stick with us as we work hard to re-emerge stronger, and better as a community that is committed to your health,” 24 Hour Fitness stated.