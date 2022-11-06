HOLLYWOOD—Pop and Rap artist, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his Lancaster home on Saturday, November 5, at around 11:00 a.m. Carter was only 34 years old.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a deceased male found lying in a bath tub. It is unknown who was the first to find him. When police arrived they found Carter at the scene. Detectives don’t have evidence of foul play at this time.

Carter has had a history of fighting substance abuse and was even featured on The Doctors a few years ago where he discussed his battle with pill addiction. He has been in and out of rehab throughout the years. Police do not know if substance abuse played a role in Carter’s death.

He is survived by his fiancé, Melanie Martin, and his 11 month old son, Prince.

Carter started his career as an artist in the late 1990’s. His self-titled debut album came out in 1997 when he was only 9 years old. The album sold over a million copies. A year before his debut album he performed as the opening act for his older brother Nick Carter’s band the Backstreet Boys who were also very popular.

His brother, Nick, 42, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 6, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. He continued, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother.”