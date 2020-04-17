HOLLYWOOD—Broadway and film actor Brian Dennehy, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 15, in New Haven, Connecticut. According to Dennehy’s representative, Kate Cafaro of ICM Partners, the actor died from natural causes. He was born July 9, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. His father worked as the editor of The Associated Press in New York, and his mother worked as a nurse.

Dennehy, who is known for his performances in plays like “Shakespeare,” “Arthur Miller,” “Anton Chekhov” and “Eugene O’Neill.” His first film was “Semi-Tough.”

He attended Brooklyn High School and went to college on a scholarship, where he played football at Columbia University. He served five years in the United States Marines.

He appeared in the films “Rambo First Blood,” “To Catch a Killer,” “Silverado,” “10,” “Cocoon,” “Teamster Boss” and “The Iceman Cometh” to name a few. Other notable film credits include “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” “Miles from Home,” “Little Miss Market,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “Assault on Precinct 13.”

He won a Tony Award in 1998 for his performance in “Death of a Salesman” and again in 2003 for “O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night.”

Dennehy has collaborated alongside Burt Reynolds, John Wayne Sylvester Stallone, Kris Kristofferson, Dana Delany, Dudley Moore, Chris Farley, Mia Farrow and dozens more.

He leaves behind his wife Jennifer Arnott, a costume designer and two children, Sarah and Cormac, and three daughters, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Deirdre from a previous marriage to Judith Scheff.