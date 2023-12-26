MALIBU—On Wednesday, December 20, at approximately 1:00 p.m. police responded to a call in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road. The, Two and a Half Men actor, Charlie Sheen called 911 to his home after a neighbor reportedly tried to strangle him.



Reports indicate Sheen answered a knock at the door of his Malibu rental home, to find an irate woman who reportedly attacked him, ripped his shirt, and commenced choking him. Police and an ambulance responded to Sheen’s Malibu home. He was not taken to the hospital.



The female intruder who was later identified as 47-year-old, Electra Schrock, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and an attempted burglary charge. Reports indicate that she was given a court date and released.



This was not the first instance between Schrock and Sheen. The actor relayed to responding officers that he believed that the suspect may have been responsible for dumping trash on his property and putting a sticky substance on his vehicle.



Canyon News checked the inmate roster for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and did not find any booking records on the suspect.

Carlos Irwin Estevez, 58, known professionally as actor, Charlie Sheen is famous for his role in the TV sitcom, Two and a Half Men, but appeared in TV dramas and comedies including a slot on Everybody Loves Raymond, and films, from Badlands in the 70s to Major League II, Money Talks, Hot Shots, and the majority of the others he starred in were from the mid-seventies, eighties, nineties, and into the 2000s. Sheen also played roles opposite his brother Emilio Estevez.

Sheen’s career did not come to a halt but slowed down significantly in the last 20 years due to an alleged drug addiction. He later admitted publicly to being HIV positive. He also had some assault charges against him. Reports indicate that Brooke Mueller, his third wife, and mother to Sheen’s twin sons, Max and Bob, also accused her husband of assault and insinuated that Sheen, may be insane.