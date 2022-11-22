BEVERLY HILLS—On November 20, “Gone with the Wind,” actor Theodore Matthew Michael “Mickey” Kuhn, died at his home in Naples, Florida at the age of 90.



Kuhn began his acting career in 1934, at two years old in the film, “Change of Heart.” As a toddler, he played an adopted baby. In 1939, he played the role of an orphan. Kuhn acted opposite of actress Betty Davis, as the adoptive son of John Wayne in the movie, “Juarez.”

He went on to star in nearly three dozen films from 1939-1956, most notable as child actor, Beau Wilkes in, “Gone with the Wind,” (1939), “Dick Tracy,” and “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” (1945), “Red River,” (1948), and in 1951’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.”



From 1951-1955, he served in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft technician.



He also appeared in the films, “The Last Frontier,” (1955), and in 1956, he played a Bellhop in, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”



In 1956, he left the film business and worked for American Airlines from 1965 until his retirement in 1995.



Kuhn married his wife, Barbara in 1985 where they had two children. Mickey was the last living actor from “Gone with the Wind,” with Dame Olivia de Havilland passing away on July 26, 2020.