HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actor Will Smith who was nominated and won Best Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the ceremony. Rock took to the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, but during his stint started making jokes to the audience. One of those jokes involved Rock hinting at Smith starring in “GI Jane 2” because of her bald head. Smith has documented her struggle with alopecia where she was losing patches of her hair and shaved off all her hair.

Will initially laughed, but his wife was not. Rock joked it off, but that was before Will walked on stage and delivered a slap to Rock’s face. Social media was abuzz with people thinking the incident was a part of a skit. Rock stated, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

Will responded by saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***** mouth.” “Wow, dude, it was a GI Jane joke.” Smith repeated that sentiment a second time yelling “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***** mouth.” It led to audible gasps from the audience as a result. Rock tried to compose himself best possible to present the award to Quest love.

Smith later went out to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard” where he took to the stage and apologize to the audience and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the incident. Will did not issue an apology to Chris Rock, as he had tears down his face giving his speech.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. I know, to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s OK. Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’ I want to be a vessel for love.”

Smith added, “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people.” He ended by stating, “I’m hoping the Academy invites me back. Thank you.

AMPAS did issue a statement via Twitter that read: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Award winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Smith was later seen at the Vanity Fair party dancing and celebrating his victory. Rock has not released a statement or responded to the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department were made aware of the incident, but noted that the party involved in the assault (Rock) has decided not to press charges against the actor.