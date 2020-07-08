WOODLAND HILLS─ Christina Ricci filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in L.A. County Superior Court on Thursday, July 2 after 7 years of marriage with film producer James Heerdegen. Ricci is asking for sole legal and physical custody of her 5-year-old son Freddie.

Ricci, 40, an American actress and producer reportedly requested an emergency protective order against Heerdegen after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the couple’s house in Woodland Hills on Thursday, June 25. Ricci was seen not wearing her wedding ring on Friday, July 3 while she stopped by an urgent care center in Los Angeles.

It is reported that Ricci and Heerdegen first met in 2011 as they were working on the set of the ABC series “Pan Am.” They married in October 2013 and gave birth to a son in August 2014.

Ricci is known for her role in Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and its sequel. She has also been recognized as a “teen icon” after appearing in Casper, a 1995 comedy film, and Now and Then, a 1995 drama-comedy film.

She has won several awards since 1991 including the National Board of Review Award, Satellite Award, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, Young Artist Awards, Saturn Awards, Seattle International Film Festival, YoungStar Awards, Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, B-Movie Awards, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, and Young Hollywood Awards.