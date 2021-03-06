SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release to Canyon news that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Alexander Cogco, 19, for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on November 3, 2020. Lt. Rudy Flores indicated that at 11:58 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Bay Street and Ocean Front Walk. Officers found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers were informed that the female victim and her boyfriend were walking to their vehicle when they came between two groups involved in a heated argument. As the couple got into their vehicle, they heard multiple gunshots. One of the rounds fired went through the victim’s car and struck her. The parties in both groups fled the scene before police arrived. The victim required surgery to remove bullet fragments from around her eye.

Santa Monica Police Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) were able to identify Cogco as the shooter who was already in custody at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail on an unrelated case. On February 26, 2021 the district attorney’s office charged Cogco with one count of 245(b) P.C. – Assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of 243(d) P.C. – battery with serious bodily injury. He remains in custody pending future court proceedings.

Anyone with additional details related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (310) 458-8451 or the Watch Commander’s office at (310) 458-2249.