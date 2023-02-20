HOLLYWOOD—After Sunday, February 19, there is only 1 major awards ceremony (the Screen Actors Guild Awards) before the penultimate ceremony: The Oscars on Sunday, March 12. On February 19, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts were handed out and there were some changes in the shakeup people. Leading all contenders going into the ceremony was the flick “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 14 nominations, and it walked away with 7 awards including Best Film.

The other flick earning tons of nominations was “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with 10 nominations, but didn’t fare as well. It picked up the prize for Editing, but some of the victors will intrigue how they potentially impact the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and Academy Awards. Beyond Best Picture, “All Quiet On the Western Front” walked away with awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Sound, Original Score, Film Not in the English Language and Cinematography.

Some of the big surprises of the night were the acting prizes. Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress BAFTAs for their performances in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Cate Blanchett is looking more and more like the woman to beat for Oscar as she picked up another accolade for Lead Actress for her work in the drama “Tàr.” Her biggest competitor is likely Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Austin Butler was a bit of an upset in the Lead Actor category winning for “Elvis” over Brendan Fraser, who many think will reign supreme for her riveting work in “The Whale.” Remember BAFTA is a different voting base than the Academy Awards, but there is indeed plenty of overlap in the acting branch, so it could be a hint of things to come. The biopic, “Elvis” also picked up awards for Make Up & Hair, Costume Design and Casting.

Other wins for “The Banshees of Inisherin” including Best Original Screenplay for Martin McDonagh and the dark comedy also walked away with the BAFTA for Outstanding British Film. “Babylon” won the prize for Production Design, while Emma Mackey walked away with the EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public). Other victors included “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse” for British Short Animation; “An Irish Goodbye” for British Short Film; Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer went to Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun” and “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” won Animated Film. “Avatar: The Way of Water” won the BAFTA for Special Visual Effects.

Do I see repeat victories come Oscar Sunday? That is to be determined, I do think “All on the Western Front” could win quite a few technical awards, but the big ones, I don’t think so.