ENTERTAINMENT—A virtual concert event held Saturday, April 26, named *All Together Now*, with special guest, Smokey Robinson, Carole King, Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm McDowell, Richie Sambora, Tim Allen, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Micky Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Melissa Manchester, and Denny Laine, was streamed virtually to the public to raise money for people who are affected by the COVID-19 health emergency.

The All Together Now concert will benefit the Los Angeles City Coronavirus Relief Fund, which assists and supports small businesses, families, and relieve healthcare workers. The concert will also provide critical medical services as well as provide resources to the homeless, and financial research for COVID-19.

Last week Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home” aired featuring virtual performances from celebrities Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Andrea Bocelli. The show was co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“One World: Together At Home” was in partnership with the World Health Organization, Global Citizen which is an anti-poverty organization to help raise funds for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidary Response Fund.

The director of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press release, “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music.” He also indicated in the release that “the World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response.”

By Anita Johnson-Brown and Christianne McCormick