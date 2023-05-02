BEL AIR—The pilot who was found dead in an airplane that crashed on a hillside above a home at 3045 Beverly Glen Circle on Saturday, April 29, has been identified as 38-year-old Alon Inditzky of Woodland Hills.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Inditzky was flying the small, single-engine Cessna C172 from Bermuda Dunes in Palm Springs to Camarillo when he made a last-minute decision to land at Van Nuys airport. Radar contact was lost about a minute or so later, Elliot Simpson, NTSB’s senior aviation accident investigator told KTLA5.

By 8:09 p.m., Air Traffic Control notified the Los Angeles Fire Department that they lost radar contact with Inditzky’s plane and asked LAFD to search a foggy, “large swath of mountainous territory near Stone Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive.” By 11:20 p.m., the wreckage was located on a steep hillside and Inditsky’s remains were found at the scene.

“No other persons were believed aboard,” said Brian Humphrey, spokesperson for the LAFD.

There was no mayday signal or signs of distress before the crash, the NTSB noted.

The preliminary investigation is expected to take 2 weeks and will include investigations into Inditzky’s qualifications, his recent history, his training, as well as the aircraft itself and its maintenance history.

The wreckage still remained on the hillside as of Monday, May 1, KTLA 5 reported.