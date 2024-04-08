SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, April 7, the Santa Monica Police Department disclosed that they are actively investigating multiple reports of anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in various locations throughout the city, including the Pico Neighborhood (2100-2300 Pico Blvd) marking sidewalks, trees and light posts. The Police Department condemns the hateful acts and indicated such behavior will not be tolerated in the region.

“Let me be clear: there is no place for hate in Santa Monica,” said Police Chief Ramon Batista. “We are appalled by these cowardly acts of anti-Semitism. Our department is fully committed to upholding the safety and dignity of all members of our community.”

The SMPD are taking the incidents seriously and dedicating resources to identify the offender. Anyone with details about these acts is asked to come forward.

To report newly discovered graffiti:

Call 310-458-8491 to speak with a non-emergency dispatcher; or

Utilize the Santa Monica 3-1-1 App

Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for more details, but did not hear back before print.