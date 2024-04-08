GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, April 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed they rescued an individual in Griffith Park after an accident. The incident was reported at 5:47 a.m. on the northbound 5 freeway.

A solo vehicle with two persons trapped in the vehicle, one of whom (undetermined age/gender) was deceased. The other patient (undetermined age/gender) was disentangled from the wreckage by firefighters, and has been taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. The name of the deceased has not been disclosed to the public.

The vehicle was found by the California Highway Patrol on right shoulder with heavy damage. There were no reports of any fire. Possible closure of one or more lanes of northbound 5 freeway near 134 interchange until CHP and Medical Examiner operations are complete.

Motorists were expected to deal with congestion and delay in the region. As authorities completed their investigation.