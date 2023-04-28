WEST HOLLYWOOD— Three suspects robbed two men, one was armed with an AK47. The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 25 around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd and Orlando Ave, right behind the restaurant La Boheme located at 8400 Santa Monica Blvd.

“When we walk the street and see video military style assault weapons on our streets at 9’o clock at night, that is not a sense of safety, that is not a sense of security and we can feel it,” said Alan Strasberg vice-chair of WeHo for the People.

“A male suspect, armed with an assault rifle, and two female suspects, armed with handguns, approached two men as they were walking in an alley and demanded their property. One of the victims was struck in the face with the handgun. Officials say a man walking on the sidewalk tried to intervene but was also robbed” stated FoxLA.

Those with information on the incident can contact West Hollywood Station Detective Zeff at 310-358-4033 and refer to case number 923-02295-0977-031. You can remain anonymous by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).