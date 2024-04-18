WEST HOLLYWOOD—On April 15, Brett Foreman started a Justice for Albert page on Instagram along with a Gofundme on behalf of Gloria Jimenez. As of April 17, family and friends have raised $61,142 to benefit the long road of recovery ahead for Alberto Vasquez, 53, who was brutally assaulted on the night of April 4 or in the wee hours of April 5 and left bleeding and unconscious on the sidewalk.



The family is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect and gathering facts in the case. Vasques was last seen leaving Heart Bar and was in route to Gym Bar.



On Saturday, April 5, Vasquez was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition. The following information came directly from a post by Michelle Hansen:



“He is thankfully out of the ICU now, but he will need multiple surgeries and has a long road ahead to recovery, and possible permanent damage.



While we await further details about his recovery timetable from medical staff, we are beginning to raise money through Go Fund Me that will be used to cover medical and living expenses as he will be unable to work for the foreseeable future. His family will be administering this fund.



We need to find out who did this to our wonderful friend, brother, and uncle, and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to get in touch at 951-440-4353 or @je_cree_ma_vie with any info. Thank you so much. #justiceforalberto @ktla5news @heartweho @gymbarweho @vasquez.lecoiffer”



The family posted the following message on Instagram:



“We posted a statement from heart earlier, but it was misunderstood by some as letting them off the hook.



It took eleven days for them to tell police they would share footage. We do not know if it was complete or comprehensive.



They did not call the police, nor did they report this incident to the police.



It took eight days for a police report to get filed, and it took eleven days for an investigator to be assigned to the case.



They are complicit in this situation. Albert was assaulted in front of their business and left unconscious until a bike patrol person attended to him. This is unacceptable. We look forward to seeing the analysis of the footage.”



