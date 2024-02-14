WEST HOLLYWOOD—The LASD reported on its Facebook page on Wednesday, February 14 that the Missing Persons Unit is advising Lilya Staseyva has been located.

Staseyva was reported missing on Tuesday, February 13, after last being seen at 6 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Orange Grove Avenue. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black or navy long sleeve shirt, lilac pajama top, blue pants with stripes, and gray slippers. She suffers from various medical conditions that caused concern for well-being.

“Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Staseyva,” said the LASD in a statement.