WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is providing additional information about their end-of-year trash and recycling plans and procedures. The city’s solid waste hauler, Athens Services, did not pick up trash on Christmas Day and will not pick up trash New Year’s Day (January 1, 2021.) Services will be provided one day later than the regular scheduled pickup day.

Athens Services is a local, family-owned waste collection and recycling company that has been a fixture in the greater Los Angeles community for the past 60 years. They have provided environmental services to our more than 250,000 customers in the 50+ communities they serve, including West Hollywood. Through reuse, recycling, and composting, Athens diverts valuable resources from landfills.

Holiday trees are 100 percent recyclable. Athens Services will collect holiday trees on normal pickup days beginning Saturday, December 26 and run through the second week of January 2021. Tips to ensure successful collection of holiday trees include: removing stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel; placing holiday trees at the curb (trees over six feet must be cut in half); leaving the tree without a plastic bag because the bag gets caught in the chipper blades. Trees with flocking or fire retardants are acceptable.

Fake holiday trees (plastic trees) are not recyclable and fill the landfills; they are reusable. Real trees are biodegradable, making them recyclable. The recycling of such Christmas trees can be made into firewood, mulch, compost, woodchips, etc.

Gift boxes, wrapping paper, and other paper packaging can be recycled with regular paper and cardboard recycling. During the holidays, many people get rid of outdated electronics, which should be sent to a collection center such as Goodwill or the UCLA S.A.F.E.

Bulky or large items (refrigerators, carpet, and wood) can be picked up at no charge to residents, limited to one or two items. If there is a larger amount of trash than on average and when trash and recycling bins or carts are full, do not place extra trash and recycling on the ground with bins and/or carts. Residents can contact Athens Services to schedule extra services to accommodate extra trash and recycling.

For more details or to arrange for extra trash and recycling services contact Athens Services’ Customer Service Office at (888) 336-6100.