BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, August 5, at approximately 2:49 p.m. the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call of an attempted burglary in progress. Reports indicate two individuals were attempting to break into a watch display using screwdrivers at Geary’s located at 351 N. Beverly Hills Drive.



Officers arrested both suspects matching the description of the assailants. Canyon News received a statement from Lt. Reginald Evans with the BHPD who stated:

“Circumstances: Officers were dispatched to a call of two suspects using a screwdriver to open a store window which displayed several Rolex watches. Officers listening to Live 911 self-dispatched and were quickly on scene. Utilizing the drone, Officers were directed to the suspects. Both suspects were arrested.”



At 3:18 p.m., Juan Diego Hernandez-Martinez, 25, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested and charged for commercial burglary.



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator, Yogani Bibani Chitiva, 42, of West Covina was also arrested and is facing a similar charge as Martinez. Bail was set at $20,000. Chitiva was released on August 6 on his own recognizance.

No further details on the incident are available.