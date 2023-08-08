HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A security guard at a Ralph’s supermarket located on 5400 Hollywood Boulevard fatally shot a woman after he was assaulted on Monday, August 7.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported the incident transpired after 3 p.m. after an altercation occurred between the security guard and the individual who attacked with a fire extinguisher and later with a screwdriver. The guard fired a shot at the woman’s upper body during the incident.

The LAPD tweeted at 11:57 p.m. on Monday, “LAPD News: Hollywood Div. and West Bureau Detectives investigating a shooting at a business in the 5400 block of Hollywood BLVD.”

The guard called 911 after the shooting, and rendered aid until paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The name and age of the individual has not been disclosed to the public.

The supermarket was closed as a result of the incident. The security did not suffer any injuries during the incident. A motive as to what provoked the assault has not been disclosed by authorities, as the case is still under investigation.