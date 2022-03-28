SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 1709 Pico Boulevard, Dr. T House, at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.

Upon arrival at the scene, SMPD officers observed that the glass of the front door of the business was broken. Officers were flagged down by the reporting witnesses, who provided a description of the suspect and the direction the suspect went. After driving through the 1900 block of alley 17, they located the described suspect, who was later identified as Austin Reed Turner- Crawford, a 24-year-old male experiencing homelessness.

SMPD officers found 3 stolen iPads, money and a pipe commonly used as drug paraphernalia on Turner-Crawford. Turner-Crawford was arrested and booked at the Santa Monica Police Jail for Burglary, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding Burglary warrant.

SMPD detectives believe Turner-Crawford to be the suspect involved in other recent commercial burglaries in the area.

If anyone can provide any additional information about this incident, please contact Detective Zamfirov at 310-458-8398 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426 if you can provide any additional information.