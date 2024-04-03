WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual found dead on March 31 (Easter Sunday) in the 8700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in WEHO. The Los Angeles County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s office pronounced him, “Dead at the scene.”

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Coroner’s office for more information. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office responded with the following information on the victim:

“The decedent appears to be homeless. On the morning of March 31, 2024, he was found unresponsive on the sidewalk of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood and pronounced dead at [the] scene. The decedent appears to be a black male, aged approximately 45 to 60 years old. No tattoos were noted. His right eye has corneal opacity/cloudiness. He was wearing a black t-shirt with “LOVE FROM LEXI BENEFIT RIDE In honor of Berlyn Victoria Flores Saturday, July 24, 2010″ on the back, black pants, and gray socks.”

According to the Medical Examiners report, the victim had brown eyes, was 69″ tall and weighed 146 lbs.

LASD encourages anyone with more information or who may remember seeing the deceased while he was alive to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



