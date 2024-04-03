BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday, April 2, that their K-9, Koa has died. Koa died on March 28 as a result of an underlying health condition while on duty.

The BHPD indicated he served with “dedication and brought joy to all he encountered. Thank you for your service, K-9 Koa. You will be sorely missed.”

A message from @bhpdk9 stated:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Koa. In the year he served with the BHPD, K-9 Koa was a vital asset to the K-9 unit and a beacon of light and pure joy to the community members he interacted with. K-9 Koa was honored with a hero send-off. Thank you for your service, K-9 Koa! You will be greatly missed!”