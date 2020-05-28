WEST HOLLYWOOD—As stated in the email message to its members on Saturday, May 23, Basecamp Fitness, a gym located in West Hollywood has declared that it is permanently closing due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the email, Basecamp Fitness indicates the requested issue that gyms close during the pandemic placed significant pressure on their finances and with their lease renewal processing within the period, they were not able to come to a long-term agreement to remain in business.

They stopped operations and froze memberships on March 16 when COVID-19 concerns heightened. Staff are currently reviewing memberships and training packages to offer a prorated refund. They are also working on a plan to offer a discounted membership to the clients in West Hollywood who want to continue going to Basecamp Fitness locations in Santa Monica or Pasadena.

Basecamp Fitness is located on 8714 Santa Monica Blvd. and was founded in 2013 by Nick Swinmurn, creator of Zappos, an online shoe store.

“The staff is phenomenal, the gym is great, and the workout is changing my body so much. Total motivation,” one member said on the Basecamp Fitness Facebook page.

“Just found out @basecampweho isn’t reopening when things start to open up. The staff and trainers have been such a huge influence in my fitness journey and I’m going to miss them all,” another member stated via an Instagram post.

The West Hollywood City Council is preparing to discuss a proposal in which the city devises possible strategies to assist “legacy businesses” recuperate from the pandemic on Monday, June 1. The proposal would benefit businesses in operation for 30 years. Another qualification is businesses must have contributed to the city’s antiquity or identity of a specific neighborhood or community, in craft, culinary, or art forms.