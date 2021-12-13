HOLLYWOOD—Well, I am quite surprised that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is still going through with a 2022 ceremony for the Golden Globe Awards after a massive controversy that organization endured in 2021 and in previous years about diversity issues in its membership. The interesting element is rather any celebrities are planning to attend the ceremony on January 9 and we know NBC dropped hosting duties for the ceremony and it is still up in the air rather any network will pick up the ceremony for it to televise for audiences.

On Monday, December 13, the nominees for the 2022 ceremony were announced by rapper and actor Snoop Dogg. Leading the pack on the film side was the dramas “Belfast” and “The Power of the dog” which each picked up seven nominations apiece including Best Motion Picture Drama.

Followed behind was “King Richard” which earned four nominations. In terms of snubs, no love for Halle Berry and her directorial debut “Bruised.” There was plenty of love for “West Side Story” even though it crashed and burned at the box-office.

I was also surprised for the love for “Dune” which I did not think was a great movie, yet Marlee Matlin was overlooked for her terrific performance in “Coda,” as well as her co-star Emilia Jones. It was just a fantastic movie that absolutely earned that nomination in the Best Motion Picture – Drama race.

On the TV side, I was not too surprised by “Squid Game” and “Ted Lasso” earning major kudos. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

-“Belfast”

-“Coda”

-“King Richard”

-“The Power of the Dog”

-“Dune”

Best Motion Picture – Musical

-“Cyrano”

-“Don’t Look Up”

-“West Side Story”

-“Licorice Pizza”

-“Tick, Tick Boom”

Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Mahershala Ali “Swan Song”

-Javier Bardem “Being The Ricardos”

-Benedict Cumberbatch “The Power of the Dog”

-Will Smith “King Richard”

-Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Lead Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

-Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos”

-Lady Gaga “House of Gucci”

-Kristen Stewart “Spencer”

-Olivia Colman “The Lost Daughter”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical or Comedy

-Leonardo DiCaprio “Don’t Look Up”

-Peter Dinklage “Cyrano”

-Andrew Garfield “Tick, Tick Boom”

-Cooper Hoffman “Licorice Pizza”

-Anthony Ramos “In the Heights”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical or Comedy

-Marion Cotillard “Annette”

-Jennifer Lawrence “Don’t Look Up”

-Emma Stone “Cruella”

-Rachel Zegler “West Side Story”

-Alana Haim “Licorice Pizza”

Best Director

-Kenneth Branagh “Belfast”

-Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”

-Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Lost Daughter

-Steven Spielberg “West Side Story”

-Denis Villeneuve “Dune”

Actor in Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

-Ben Affleck “The Tender Bar”

-Jamie Dornan “Belfast”

-Ciarian Hinds “Belfast”

-Kodi Smit-McPhee “The Power of the Dog”

-Troy Kotsur “Coda”

Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

-Caitriona Balfe “Belfast”

-Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”

-Aunjanue Ellis “King Richard”

-Ruth Negga “Passing”

-Kristen Dunst “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay

-Kenneth Branagh “Belfast”

-Adam McKay “Don’t Look Up”

-Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”

-Paul Thomas Anderson “Licorice Pizza”

-Aaron Sorkin “Being the Ricardos”

Best Animated Picture

-“Raya and the Last Dragon”

-“My Sunny Maad”

-“Luca”

-“Flee”

-“Encanto”

Best Picture – Non English Language

-“Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland)

-“Drive My Car” (Japan)

-“The Hand of God” (Italy)

-“A Hero” (France)

-“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Best Drama Series

-“Lupin”

-“Succession”

-“Squid Game”

-“Pose”

-“The Morning Show”

Best Actor Television Series – Drama

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Lee Jung-jae “Squid Game

-Jeremy Strong “Succession”

-Omar Sy “Lupin”

-Billy Porter “Pose”

Best Actress Television Series – Drama

-Uzo Aduba “In Treatment”

-Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”

-Christine Baraski “The Good Fight”

-Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Michaela Jai Rodriguez “Pose”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

-“Ted Lasso”

-“Hacks”

-“The Great”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Reservation Dogs”

Best Television Actress – Musical or Comedy

-Issa Rae “Insecure”

-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

-Elle Fanning “The Great”

-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy

-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”

-Nicholas Hoult “The Great”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

Best Television Motion Picture

-“Dopesick”

-“Maid”

-“The Underground Railroad”

-“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

-“Mare of Eastown”

Best Supporting Actress – Television

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-Kaitlyn Dever “Dopesick”

-Andie MacDowell “Maid”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor – Television

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Mark Duplass “The Morning Show”

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-O Yeong-su “Squid Game”

Considering diversity was a big issue in its membership, I was not surprised to see that reflected in the nominees for the ceremony. The awards are slated to be handed out on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Rather the event airs televised or not is still up in the air America so stay tuned.