BEVERLY CREST— Three victims that were killed in a shooting in an up-scale Beverly Crest neighborhood on Saturday, January 28, have been identified as out of state residents – all three victims were women. Los Angeles Police Department detectives continue to search for suspects.

At around 2:30 a.m., LAPD West LA officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at a residence at 2799 Ellison Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered seven gunshot victims. Three victims were declared dead at the scene and four were transported to local hospitals for injuries listed in critical to stable condition.

The three deceased victims identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office are Iyana Hutton, 33, a resident of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, a resident of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, a resident of Buckeye, Arizona. Hutton, Davis and Sims were discovered in a vehicle outside of the residence.

Sims was a hairstylist in Arizona and is survived by three children. Davis is also a mother of children.

“I would have never thought that I would be saying this to any of my children, never in my life time…I thank God for all of the moments that you and I have shared good and bad,” the father of Hutton, Keith Hutton, shared on Facebook.

Authorities are withholding the names and ages of the remaining victims as a homicide investigation remains ongoing.

LAPD confirmed that the residence is a short-term rental property and that this is not an active shooter investigation. Authorities are still determining what type of gathering was taking place at the time of the shooting. Investigators are interviewing additional occupants of the house as well as neighbors, witnesses and are combing the area for surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division at (213) 486- 6890.