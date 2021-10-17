BEVERLY HILLS—The City of Beverly Hills enacted an emergency ordinance on Tuesday, October 12, that prohibits any demonstrations from taking place within close vicinity of schools.

This new ordinance prohibits protesters from participating in a demonstrations within 300 feet of a middle school and 100 feet of a high school. Protestors are also prohibited from confronting students who are on their way to school within 10 blocks of the school they are attending.

This ordinance was placed on the City’s agenda after a group of anti-vaccine and anti-masks protestors were found to have been, “harassing young children,” at Hawthorne Elementary School during their “Walk to School Day.”

Some protestors were found confronting parents for making their children were masks referring to it as “child abuse,” and have reportedly equated vaccinations to sexual assault. One protestors told a mother walking her child that she is traumatizing her child by forcing the child to wear a mask. Some were telling the parents that they should sue the school district for making the students wear masks.

The City’s Keith Sterling stated that many were disturbed by the protestors decision to disrupt children. He also stated that the City will be reviewing Wednesday’s video footage to see if any of the protestors violated any municipal code. No citations were administered during the demonstrations.

The Beverly Hills Fire Association expressed that they are “extremely disappointed” in the way that the protestors behaved. There are some reports that some of the children seemed scared and confused by what was going on around them.

Earlier this year a similar demonstration occurred right outside of Hawthorne Elementary. It was said that the protestors tired to hand out flyers and engage with the children.

Shiva Bagheri, who in the past has punched a breast cancer patient during a rally, was the reported leader of Wednesday’s demonstration.