BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved an urgency ordinance on Tuesday, October 13, that will prohibit trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 31 in the city due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by the city, no form of trick-or-treating will be allowed — neither house-to-house nor car-to-car.

The city council also listed other Halloween activities that will be prohibited on October 31 that include:

“Spraying shaving cream on others (except within their home or residence or for licensed barbers on their customers),” and “providing candy or other Halloween treats or toys to any person outside their household” are not allowed.

“While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman.

In addition to parking restrictions in the northeast portion of the city adjacent to West Hollywood, a number of street closures are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to ensure the activities do not happen:

Carmelita Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard

Walden Drive Southbound at Elevado Avenue

Walden Drive at Santa Monica Boulevard

Carmelita Westbound at North Linden Drive

The alley between North Linden Drive and Walden Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue.

The The California Department of Public Health issued guidelines on October 13 for Halloween festivities. The department recommended Californians to skip trick-or-treating, but did not fully prohibit the activity.

The city also said that the Community Services staff “is developing virtual Halloween programming to allow for safe and distanced activities.” Residents should check beverlyhills.org for updates.