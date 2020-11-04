BEVERLY HILLS- Shopping Districts and some residential complexes across the California region have been boarding up since the election, November 3—in case of possible after election disturbance.

Businesses in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Santa Monica started boarding entrances and windows last Friday, October 30—and Monday, November 1—

The city of Beverly Hills has brought in the SWAT team crew to assist with any protester unrest. Rodeo Drive shopping departments will be closed to pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

According to reports Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman stated that “In response to the fact that others believe that our area is one that should be targeted in terms of coming to protest, we feel we have to be responsive and protect everybody,”

Businesses in Beverly Hill will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.