BEVERLY HILLS─The city of Beverly Hills in response to the concerns surrounding Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), revealed on Monday, March 16 it will temporarily close La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Park Tennis Courts, effective at 5 p.m.

According to a press release from the city, part of the closures at both sites, all reservations, lessons and spring tennis camps are cancelled. All court reservation fees will be refunded. Questions regarding tennis camps and lessons can be directed to the La Cienega Tennis Center Pro Shop at 310-652-7555.

Greystone Mansion and Gardens, including all public areas, are temporarily closed until further notice. All public and private events throughout the month of March at Greystone Mansion have been cancelled. For questions about Greystone Mansion and Gardens, please call 310-285-6830.

The Community Services Department Spring Session – all spring classes and activities through the City’s Recreation and Parks Division – are cancelled. All fees for classes and activities will be refunded. For questions on spring classes and activity cancellations, contact (310) 285-6850 for registration or (310) 288-2220 for Community Services Administration. As developments with the Novel Coronavirus continue to evolve, visit www.beverlyhills.org/novelcoronavirus for the latest information.