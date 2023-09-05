BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be hosting a Day of Wellness on Sunday, September 10 at the Roxbury Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include activities ranging from seminars to meditation circles, group exercise classes, yoga for all ages and stress reduction techniques.

The event is free to the public and all ages are welcome. Participants in attendance are asked to bring their water bottles and mats if they plan to participate in yoga. The opening ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. with the Connecting Community Through Mindful Movement with Autumn Scoggan of Clearly You and Chris Pan of Voice Movement. They will spend 15 minutes guiding community members through mindful movement to help begin the day with inner peace and a positive mindset.

Thai Mex and Energy Smoothie Bar food trucks will be at the event. Food and Beverage Booths at the event include: Bahamii Organic Date & Nut Energy Bites, Emotional Utility Beverage, Kreation, Marquis, MatchaKo, Suja Organic and Unisoy.

There will be limited parking on site, but additional parking at Beverly Hills High School located at 241 S. Moreno Drive (Entrance off S. Moreno Drive and Durant Drive). Shuttles will run from Roxbury Park and Beverly Hills High School every 10 minutes beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For a complete breakdown of the events visiting: https://www.beverlyhills.org/departments/communityservices/humanservicesdivision/programsandevents/beverlyhillsdayofwellness/.