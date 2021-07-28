BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich introduced a new mayoral initiative called “Wellness Wednesdays” on Tuesday, July 27. The initiative aims to encourage community members to get outside and engage in the free exercise and healthy lifestyle events.

The new initiative will kick off on Wednesday, August 4, at 8 a.m. at Roxbury Park, 471 S. Roxbury Drive. The initiative encourages community members to enjoy wholesome foods from local businesses and incorporate wellness into their everyday lives.

Actor Burt Bolus will be at the event teaching Total Body Conditioning. The workout is designed to provide a moderate to challenging exercise using one’s own body weight for overall conditioning. Community members are asked to bring a mat, towel, and bottled water.

The second “Wellness Wednesdays” is planned for August 18 at 8 a.m. A Pickleball Clinic at La Cienega Tennis Center located at 325 La Cienega Blvd. will be hosted by certified instructors. They will provide basic instruction for kids, families, active adults, and seniors. Equipment will be provided.

In a press release, Mayor Wunderlich stated:

“I’m passionate about the well-being of our community, and I hope ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ provides people with healthy options, both mentally and physically, that can be incorporated into their daily routine. A variety of activities and events are planned from exercise classes and yoga, to walks and bicycle rides, to meditation and other means of incorporating wellness into our lives. We are calling on businesses to be part of Wellness Wednesdays by providing services, such as fitness instructors, or food items, like healthy snacks.”

For more details about “Wellness Wednesdays” and future events visit http://beverlyhills.org/citymanager/mayorandcouncilmembers/wellnesswednesdays/web.jsp?NFR=1.

Businesses that would like to participate or those with questions can email wellnesswednesdays@beverlyhills.org or call 310-285-1014.