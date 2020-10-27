BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, October 27, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced they were awarded a $92,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The focus of the grant is to ensure public safety and to assist efforts to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

“These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety. This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti in a statement.

The grant will provide funding for a number of safety programs, including police patrols with emphasis on DUI prevention. Police patrols with emphasis on education and awareness of traffic rights for pedestrians and bicyclists. patrols with emphasis on education and awareness of the state’s hands-free cell phone law and patrols with emphasis on education and awareness of common causes of crashes; such as failure to signal, yield, stop at stop signs, and improper lane changing or turning.

The grant will also help fund presentations for community education on many traffic safety issues such as speed, distracted driving, pedestrian safety, and bicycle safety.

“Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community.” said Chief Rivetti.

The grant will provide funding for the 2021 federal fiscal year, from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.