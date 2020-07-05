BEVERLY HILLS ─ On Thursday, July 2, the Mayor of Beverly Hills, Lester Friedman, was featured in a video posted by the official City of Beverly Hills Twitter account. This video serves as an update to city locals from Mayor Friedman, particularly regarding the changing of policies as venues in Los Angeles county are being restricted once again due to the rising Coronavirus cases and the California governor’s actions to combat this rising number.

In the video, Friedman reminds locals that while dining in at restaurants has been banned, “patio dine-in, delivery, and curbside pick-up are still permitted with county safety protocols in place.”

The mayor also reminds listeners of the importance of facemasks and that they should be worn, not only to comply with the order, but also as an action to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Violations of those not complying with the order can be reported to (310)-285-1119. The prices for fines are listed in the twitter post, being: $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Friedman then ends the video by reiterating that LA County beaches are closed from July 3 to July 6, and that fireworks were prohibited. With these rules in place, he concludes by wishing all viewers a happy 4th of July.