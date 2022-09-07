BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, September 1, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) announced Beverly Hills is a finalist for their ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ award.

Cities from across Los Angeles County applied for this prestigious title, submitting testimonials from their local businesses to demonstrate the strong partnership between themselves and city staff who ensured they were supported for all their needs, especially to those facing economic hardships from the pandemic.

“Our businesses are part of our City’s heart and soul,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse. “We proudly create a supportive environment for them to prosper and grow without having to jump through unnecessary hoops or red tape thanks to our incredible. City Staff who make things happen – we treat our businesses like family members that keep our community thriving!”

In 2020, Beverly Hills introduced its OpenBH Program focused on allowing temporary outdoor operations during the pandemic so that the community could enjoy dining outdoors and businesses could continue operating while following strict health and safety protocols.

The program is still in place and will be up for the Beverly Hills City Council review in December 2022. From creating the Small Business Task Force, Property Owners Task Force, and the Covid-19 Business Recovery Assistance Task Forces, the Beverly Hills City Council has made hearing directly from the business community a priority.

Twice a month, as part of her Business with Bosse initiative, Mayor Bosse invites the community to stop by a highlighted business for 90-minutes to experience light bites and offerings, often attracting crowds and creating another avenue for community connection and local business support.

The winner of the ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ award will be announced at LAEDC’s 27th Annual Eddy Awards on November 9 at SoFi Stadium and will be streamed live. For additional details, visit laedc.org/eddyawards2022.