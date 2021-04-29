BEVERLY HILLS—Public Information Coordinator for the city of Beverly Hills, Lauren Santillana indicated in an email to Canyon News that the city has launched its #ReThinkBHTap campaign to educate residents on the benefits of tap water in their residence.

Beverly Hills ensures its tap water is safe and healthy for our residents to drink by undergoing a rigorous monitoring process to verify the water meets or exceeds applicable water quality standards. Each year, the city releases a Water Quality Report that studies this process, outlining any constituents found in its water such as chemicals, microscopic organisms and radioactive materials (many which are naturally occurring). The city has met all U.S. EPA and State drinking water health standards each year, as reported in the annual Consumer Confidence Report. The current Consumer Confidence Report is being prepared and will be available by July 1, 2021.

“Our Public Works Department puts in an enormous amount of effort to ensure we continue to deliver clean tap water so that our community as well as the environment remains healthy for the future,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “It’s imperative we do all that we can to utilize this valuable resource in a sustainable manner so that our planet can continue to thrive.”

The city will host a variety of educational presentations, workshops, social media campaigns and much more to explain the benefits of tap water and dispel any myths residents might have. To obtain more information and to view the City’s Water Quality Report from past years, visit beverlyhills.org/bhtap.