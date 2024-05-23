BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, May 22, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) took one suspect into custody after chasing him in high pursuit. Police began following the suspect near Hollywood Hills when the suspect they were following reportedly brandished a weapon.



The incident then elevated into a high-speed chase. The suspect sped into oncoming traffic driving down the wrong side of Mulholland. CBS Videocam footage shows the police in pursuit of a dark-colored SUV traveling down Sunny Cove, to Woodrow Wilson Drive, running red lights, and weaving through traffic as he approached Cahuenga Boulevard W. and the Cahuenga access road. The suspect appeared to be driving on the shoulder of Oakcrest Drive, onto the shoulder of Cadet Drive to Bennet Drive, and Barbara Court, picking up speed while weaving through all lanes and the shoulder of Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.



CBS KCAL helicopter footage shows the driver of a white SUV exiting his vehicle. He managed to get out of his car and sit on the ground after enduring the impact of the suspect plowing into his vehicle at a high rate of speed.



Reports indicate that the suspect was traveling at nearly 100 m.p.h. when he crashed into another driver at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Erwin Street. Firefighters made their way to aid the victim of the crash while police continued after the suspect who had not exited his vehicle and ran on foot into a nearby alley.



It appeared that the suspect attempted to break into a nearby home while attempting to elude police. Video footage depicts an officer escorting the now handcuffed suspect who appeared to be a light-skinned male wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt.



Canyon News reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Media Relations Department for more information. BHPD Lieutenant Andrew Myers responded with the following information.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was Gagik Arshakyan, a 26-year-old from Van Nuys, California.

Booking Charges are as follows

245(A)(2) PD – Assault with a firearm.

2800.2(A) VC – Evading a peace officer: reckless driving.

4463(A)(1) VC – Forge/Alter vehicle registration.

11350(A) H&S – Possession of a controlled substance.

20001(A) VC – Hit & Run causing injury.

148 PC – Resisting or obstructing a public officer.

245(C) PC – Assault on a police officer.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate locator, Arshakyan was booked into the Beverly Hills Police Department jail. His bail was set at $50,000. His court date is Friday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. at Los Angeles Superior Court on La Cienega Boulevard.

Arshkyan has a criminal record with 22 charges against him dated back to 2022.