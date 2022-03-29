UNITED STATES—The latest reports over President Joe Biden’s performance published on March 22, 2022, indicate Biden’s approval rating has slipped to 42 percent.

The approval ratings dropped from March 1 to March 18, 2022. On the issue of Foreign affairs, Biden has a 42 percent approval rating and a 36 percent on the economy.

Biden’s ratings were at their highest during his first six months in office.

Since that time, the Gallup Job Approval rating shows a decline that stayed between 40-43 percent which is well below the majority level ratings he initially received.

The ratings among Independents has not risen above 50 percent since July 2021, and as of March 2022, stand at 38 percent.

In February 2021, the Republican party was at 11 percent, increasing to 12 percent in July 2021, and is now down to a five percent approval rating for President Biden.

The Democrat party held a 98 percent approval rating in February 2021. That has since declined to 84 percent.

A drop in approval ratings was first seen following the Biden administration’s response to Afghanistan.

According to reports, the Democrat party approves of the President’s handling of foreign affairs. The Independents approval rating on that issue is at 39 percent, while Republicans are at 9 percent.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) sent out a Tweet regarding inflation and the economy:

#Bidenflation has led to major cost increases for hardworking Americans across the board… ⛽️ ⤴️48%

🥩 ⤴️ 13%

🥗 ⤴️ 7%

🔋 ⤴️ 9%

🏠 ⤴️ 4%

🚗 ⤴️ 39% The only thing not up? Biden’s approval rating. — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) March 23, 2022

74 percent of Democrats polled approve of Biden’s handling of the economy. The Independents carry a 29 percent approval rating in that area, and Republicans, have a five percent approval rating of Joe Biden’s handling of the economy.

The last graph reveals how much Americans Approve or disapprove of the government as it is today.