CALIFORNIA— On Thursday, June, 18, pop singer Billie Eilish, 18, was granted by a Los Angeles County judge a three-year restraining order against a man who repeatedly visited her Los Angeles based home.

Eilish who lives at the home with both her parents were granted a restraining order after Prenell Rousseau, 24, visited their home a total of seven times between May 4 and May 5. Eilish was initially granted a temporary restraining order on May 11, but it has now since been extended.

Rousseau first attempted to contact Eilish by ringing the doorbell to their home and asking her father through a video surveillance camera if he was at the right house. Despite being told it was the wrong house, Rousseau remained persistent after the fact. He returned later that evening exhibiting “erratic behavior”.

Eilish and her family had their private security remove Rousseau from the area, but he would eventually return multiple times. Rousseau did not wear a mask during five of the incidents and was not wearing gloves.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish said in court documents. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

In another incident, Rousseau attempted to turn the door handle to enter the home and also appeared to have laid behind a wall prepared to spend the night.

The order placed against Rousseau, who’s from Farmingville, New York, prevents him from coming in contact with or within 100 yards of Eilish, her parents, and her workplace. Initially, Eilish and her family sought a five-year restraining order, but three-years was settled on when it was noted that Rousseau had made no other attempt to contact the singer nor her family outside of the two days found outside their home. The order can be extended if deemed necessary.

The ruling was made in a telephonic court-hearing that Eilish, her parents, and her attorney phoned into. Only court staff and a reporter from the Associated Press were in the courtroom. Neither Rousseau nor an attorney was present at the hearing.